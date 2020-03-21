Tom Leo Rinn (Age 88)
Passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020 at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center in Roswell, NM. Tom proudly served his country in the United States Army
for two years during the Korean War
. Tom and his beloved wife, Marylyn lived in the Washington, DC region while he worked for many years for the Chief of Cargo Operations Branch with the U.S. Department of Agriculture until he retired. Tom is survived by his wife, Marylyn Rinn who now lives close to her sister in Roswell, NM. Private Interment at the Roswell Veterans memorial. Online condolences may be made to the Marylyn at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home Roswell NM.