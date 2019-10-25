

Tom Wajda (Age 78)



Passed away peacefully at home October 15, 2019, due to complications from Parkinson's disease. Born one of 10 children on his family's dairy farm in northeastern Ohio, Tom was a career Foreign Service Officer 1963-1995. He retired from the Foreign Service to found-with his wife, Madeline-Willow Pond Farm, an organic herb farm in Fairfield, PA. The farm's signature event for many years was the popular Pennsylvania Lavender Festival, the first of its kind on the East Coast. The farm was a labor of love for Mr. Wajda: he grew more than 100 varieties of lavender, including three new cultivars. He always delighted in sharing his incredible reservoir of knowledge, and many who encountered him enjoyed his dry sense of humor and wit and were quickly converted to friends. He will be deeply missed. In addition to Madeline, he is survivided by three children, Rebecca Gwynn, Thomas J. Wajda, Jr., and Amy Wajda; five grandchildren; one brother, Edward Wajda; and two sisters, Sally Ashelman and June Byo. He was preceded in death by son-in-law, Thomas M. Gwynn III, three sisters and three brothers. A funeral and celebration of Tom's life will be held Saturday, November 2, 11 a.m., at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 106 W. Church St., Frederick, MD. Following the service, Tom's family will host a luncheon and memorial celebration at the church. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family has established the Thomas J. Wajda Foreign Affairs Scholarship at the Youngstown State University Foundation, 655 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502. Online condolences may be shared at