Peacefully passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mulumebet Brown; son, Tommy Jerrell Brown; daughters, Jada and Meron Brown; four grandchildren; and host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 15, at House of Praise, 5110 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave. NE from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Capitol Mortuary.