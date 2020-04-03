

Toni Walls



Toni Patrice (Henry) Walls of Bowie, MD, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Toni was born to the late Carol and Rosetta Henry, in Madison, WV, August 5, 1951. Toni passionately loved her family and gave freely of herself to everyone. She is survived by husband, Herman Walls; children, Rosetta Proctor, Michelle Young and Deanna McLeod (Justin); grandchildren, Richard Proctor, Tayah Young, Laylah Young and Justin McLeod II. She is also survived by four siblings and a host of family and friends. A rotating viewing will be held Wednesday, April 8, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Johnson and Jenkins Funeral Home, 716 Kennedy St., NW, Washington, DC. A private family service and interment will follow. An open celebration of Toni's life will be announced at a later date.