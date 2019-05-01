

TONY MITCHELL McGATLIN



Tony McGatlin, a resident of the Oakton area, passed away on April 25, 2019.

Born on November 14, 1960 in Denton, Texas. Tony was the son of Ronald Dean McGatlin and LaVell Welborn. Tony grew up in the Dallas area. He obtained his bachelor's degree from Southern Methodist University and his master's degree from the University of Dublin in Ireland.

After Southern Methodist University, Tony worked for the Texas State Banking Department and then for Progressive Insurance. He later moved to San Francisco in order to work for the Federal Reserve Bank. While in San Francisco, Tony met his wife Kim. They married in Dallas nearly 20 years ago. In 2000, they moved to Oakton where his boys Mitchell and Riley were born. Tony worked for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors from 2000 until he retired in 2017.

Tony was preceded in death by his mother LaVell Welborn and brother Gary McGatlin. He is survived by his wife Kim McGatlin; sons Mitchell and Riley McGatlin; and his siblings Connie (McGatlin) Reese, Johnny McGatlin, and Vicki (McGatlin) Daniels. He is also survived by his stepfather Herb Welborn, stepmother Barbara McGatlin, and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 3 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave, W., Vienna, VA.