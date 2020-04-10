The Washington Post

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Lying in State
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Paran Baptist Church
6413 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd.
Clinton, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife Tanisha R Ashford-Simms; parents, John H. Jr. and Mattie Simms; four sons, Kajuan Ashford, Tony Simms, Jr., Kai Simms and Demetrius Simms; one grandchild, KaMarley Ashford; two sisters, Zartilia Lewis and Lolisa Simms-Hardy; one brother, John H Simms, III and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Simms will lie in state at Mt. Paran Baptist Church, 6413 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., Clinton, MD on Saturday, April 11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Interment at Ft. Lincolm Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 10, 2020
