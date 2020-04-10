Tony O'dell Simms
Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife Tanisha R Ashford-Simms; parents, John H. Jr. and Mattie Simms; four sons, Kajuan Ashford, Tony Simms, Jr., Kai Simms and Demetrius Simms; one grandchild, KaMarley Ashford; two sisters, Zartilia Lewis and Lolisa Simms-Hardy; one brother, John H Simms, III and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Simms will lie in state at Mt. Paran Baptist Church, 6413 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., Clinton, MD on Saturday, April 11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Interment at Ft. Lincolm Cemetery.