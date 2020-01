Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TONY UPCHURCH. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Tony Coleman Upchurch

Born September 17, 1938 in Franklin County, NC to Eugene and Melba Upchurch, died on December 31, 2019 at the age of 81. He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; five daughters, Lee Johnson, Wanda Kohler (Scott), Terry Robinson (Rob), Andrea Hitcho (Mike), and Becky Upchurch; six granddaughters, Alex Miller, Steigen Johnson, Faith and Madison Kohler, and Tinajah and Anita Robinson; brother Rodney Upchurch; sisters, Carla Odette, Pamela Upchurch Miller, and Lisa Upchurch; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Patricia Frost and Linda Milbourne, and brother, Ray Freeman. Tony graduated from East Carolina University and went to work for the federal government where he became the Deputy Director of Administrative Services at the Department of Energy, a role from which he retired in 1994. Funeral services are not being held at this time; the family anticipates hosting a celebration of Tony's life once warmer weather arrives. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ( www.alz.org ) or to your favorite animal rescue.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 5, 2020

