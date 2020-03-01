

Tracey Tighe BucKman

(Age 77)



Of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away in her sleep on Monday, February 17, 2020 following complications from Alzheimer's disease. Prior to 2018, she and her late husband of 53 years, Charles "Chuck" Buckman, resided in Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania for 42 years. Tracey enjoyed her tireless and extensive community service as a volunteer for various environmental causes. Tracey was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 53 years Chuck Buckman. She is survived by her children, Tracey Whaley (Garwood), of Alexandria, Virginia, and Beau Buckman of Grants Pass, Oregon; and cherished grandchildren, Morgan, Jacob and bronia. Family and friends are invited to a Gathering to Celebrate Tracey's Life on Saturday, March 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, Virginia, 22315. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her name to the or the American Humane Society. Please view and sign the family guestbook