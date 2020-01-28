The Washington Post

TRACEY FLOOD

Service Information
Wiseman Funeral Home - Clinton
7527 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd
Clinton, MD
20735
(301)-899-2005
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church Of Highland Park
6801 Sheriff Road
Landover, DC
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church Of Highland Park
6801 Sheriff Road
Landover, DC
Notice
TRACEY FLOOD  

On Monday, January 20, 2020, Tracey Flood of Capital Heights, Maryland entered into eternal life. Loving wife of Stephen Flood; devoted mother of Myles Flood. Also survived by one sister, Kelley (Harold) Hairston; two nephews, Taylor and Kyle Hairston; one niece, Andrea Flood; many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Of Highland Park, 6801 Sheriff Road, Landover, Maryland. Interment Private.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 28, 2020
