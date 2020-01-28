TRACEY FLOOD
On Monday, January 20, 2020, Tracey Flood of Capital Heights, Maryland entered into eternal life. Loving wife of Stephen Flood; devoted mother of Myles Flood. Also survived by one sister, Kelley (Harold) Hairston; two nephews, Taylor and Kyle Hairston; one niece, Andrea Flood; many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Of Highland Park, 6801 Sheriff Road, Landover, Maryland. Interment Private.