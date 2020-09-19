GIPSON TRACY ANN GIPSON February 7, 1943 - August 24, 2020 Tracy Ann Gipson died on August 24 after a brief illness. She is survived by her daughter Michelle Mayer (Lloyd), stepson Aaron Bloom, stepdaughter Miriam Bloom, and nine grandchildren. Her husband, Bernard Bloom, and son, Ian Stewart, predeceased her. In addition, she left behind a large extended family including siblings, nieces and nephews, and countless other loved ones. Tracy was born to Marjorie and Tracy Greer Gipson on February 7, 1943, in Rochester, New York. In 1947 the family moved to India as missionaries. Tracy was graduated from Kodaikanal International School in 1959. In 1960 the family moved back to the United States and settled in Salem, Oregon. Tracy attended Linfield College before withdrawing to marry Roger Stewart in 1962. The couple had two children, Michelle and Ian. In 1970 Tracy resumed her undergraduate education and completed it at West Chester State College in Pennsylvania in 1973. The family then moved to the Washington, D.C. area, where Tracy lived the rest of her life. She earned her JD at Washington College of Law in 1976. After a short stint as a public defender, Tracy began work at the Environmental Protection Agency, working in the Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance where she was well respected, especially for her work with the Superfund. Tracy met her second husband, Bernard Bloom, while they were both working at EPA. They married in 1985 and were happily married for 35 years. Tracy was part of the cohort of feminist women who transitioned from being homemakers to professionals, forcing a sometimes reluctant academy and profession to reckon with women as serious students and attorneys. Tracy was a life-long Democrat and active in politics. In 1972 she was a delegate for George McGovern at the Democratic National Convention. In later years she and her husband were active participants in Montgomery County Democratic politics. Tracy will be remembered by all who knew her as a loving, intelligent, wise, caring, educated and accomplished woman. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the League of Women Voters or the League of Women Voters Education Fund.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the League of Women Voters or the League of Women Voters Education Fund.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store