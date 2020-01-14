Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TRACY HOLLINGSWORTH. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

HOLLINGSWORTH Tracy Hollingsworth (Age 69) Of Alexandria, VA died on Sunday, January 5, 2020, after a long illness. She was born in Chicago, IL, to the late Carolie Woods Noble and Valentine Hollingsworth, and spent her early years in Manchester and Beverly Farms, MA, where she enjoyed many hours of sailing in the summers. After graduating from Scripps College in Claremont, CA, with a BA in History, she continued her education at Boston University School of Law, graduating in 1976. At the time, less than 10 percent of the class were women. She was admitted to the bars of Massachusetts and the District of Columbia. For more than 30 years, Tracy worked at Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation (MAPI) where she rose from staff director of tax councils to VP of Finance. Among her many accomplishments, she was Chair of the Internal Revenue Service Advisory Council (IRSAC), which advises the IRS on tax administration policy, programs, and initiatives. She was immensely proud of being accepted to plead cases before the United States Supreme Court. She authored numerous articles on corporate tax issues, such as Electronic Records Storage; Over/Under-payments, IRS Guidance on Environmental Cleanup Projects; and more. Tracy is survived by her husband Harry Jones; her siblings Helen Hollingsworth, Valentine Hollingsworth, Laura Hollingsworth, Arthur Hollingsworth, Nathaniel Thayer, Chandler Thayer, and Katherine McCammond; godmother to her children, Ligia Martinez; her children, Zachary Jones, Ashley (husband William) Bal, and Owen Jones; three grandchildren, Alexandra, Charlotte, and Josephine; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her dear son Schuyler Jones. Tracy most loved family events, expeditions, and simply driving. For the many years that her children participated in crew, she was a devoted member of the TC Williams Crew Boosters and was determined to watch as many races as possible, regardless of the weather, and even if it meant back-to-back red eye flights to California to watch the NCAA rowing finals. Her early boating (and driving) skills came in handy when she was able to get behind the wheel of the judges' launch at several crew races. In her spare time, she was an avid reader and enjoyed hours of walking the various family rescue dogs, especially Murphy, and observing the antics of their cat MiniKitty. Beginning with her first car, a 1960's Volvo sedan named Gustavus Adolphus, which she drove from Massachusetts to California and back during college, Tracy discovered her love of everything about driving - the sleekness of the car, superior handling, and travel routes - the more obscure, devious, or complicated the better. No need for Google maps! We all miss her great intellect, enthusiasm for life and family, and sparkle, but we are comforted knowing that she is now resting in peace. All are welcome to a service in her memory at T.C. Williams Boathouse on Saturday, January 18 at 12 p.m., 1 Madison St., Alexandria, VA. Burial will be private. The family would greatly appreciate in lieu of flowers that gifts in Tracy's memory be sent to Alexandria Crew Boosters.All are welcome to a service in her memory at T.C. Williams Boathouse on Saturday, January 18 at 12 p.m., 1 Madison St., Alexandria, VA. Burial will be private. The family would greatly appreciate in lieu of flowers that gifts in Tracy's memory be sent to Alexandria Crew Boosters.

