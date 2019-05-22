

TRACY LEE SCHECKEL



Age 56, born November 2, 1962, of Clayton, North Carolina and originally from Montgomery County, passed on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 after a year-long struggle with cancer. She was the daughter of Elizabeth and William Scheckel and is survived by her husband, Shane Ralph; daughter Samantha, son, Tyler; her sisters, Karen Guay and Lisa Levy; her nephews, Luke, Brendan and Elijah; her niece, Faith; her cousin Vicki Taylor and other cousins; along with her dear friend, Mary Lou Shields and other friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Claudia and niece, Elise. Tracy worked in Project Cost and Scheduling for the EMG Corporation and enjoyed Zumba and being by the ocean. A Memorial Service will be held at Stanford Presbyterian Church, 1160 Beautancus Rd., Mt. Olive, NC 28365, on Saturday, May 25 at 11 a.m. A family Celebration of Life will be held locally June 1. Memorial donations may be made to: The Patient and Family Resource Center, University North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, Chapel Hill, NC.