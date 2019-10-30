The Washington Post

Traverse Gray (1941 - 2019)
Notice
Traverse Gray  

On Monday, October 21, 2019 at his home in Woodbridge, VA. Beloved Father of Anthony, Andre', Dennis, Denise and Traverse Jr. He is also survived by five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; a brother, Harvey Gray; a sister, Julia Turner and a host of other relatives, co-workers in the City of Alexandria and many friends. The Family will receive friends in the Chapel of Greene Funeral Home, 814 Franklin St., Alexandria, VA 22314 on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 7 until 9 p.m. On Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Providence St John Baptist Church, 5607 Old Crain Hwy, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772, there is a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Pastor Billy Staton officiating. Interment in Bethel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the Family suggests donations be made to the Alexandria Titans Youth Football Program, 1108 Jefferson St., Alexandria, VA 22314.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 30, 2019
