1/
TRAVIS MURRELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TRAVIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TRAVIS A. MURRELL, Esq.  
Passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020. He was a devoted husband to Carolyn Haynesworth-Murrell; beloved father of Michelle Murell Henson, Andrew Haynesworth, and a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church. He also leaves to cherish his memory, three brothers, four sisters, two grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Viewing 10 a.m. until Service at 11 a.m. at Hortons Funeral Home, 600 Kennedy Street, NW, on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Interment August 25 at Quantico National Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Service
11:00 AM
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Interment
Quantico National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
600 Kennedy St. NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 829-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved