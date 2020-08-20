TRAVIS MURRELL

Passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020. He was a devoted husband to Carolyn Haynesworth-Murrell; beloved father of Michelle Murell Henson, Andrew Haynesworth, and a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church. He also leaves to cherish his memory, three brothers, four sisters, two grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Viewing 10 a.m. until Service at 11 a.m. at Hortons Funeral Home, 600 Kennedy Street, NW, on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Interment August 25 at Quantico National Cemetery.