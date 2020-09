Or Copy this URL to Share

Travis Randall Pace, Jr.

Travis Randall Pace, Jr., "Bubbie" was born February 20, 1943 in Washington, DC. He passed away on August 30, 2020. Funeral arrangements entrusted to WM Reese & Sons Mortuary. Service: September 19, 2020 at 12 p.m.



