TRENICE GOLDSTEIN
TRENICE D. GOLDSTEIN  
TRENICE "TERRY" DODEK GOLDSTEIN, 93, passed away peacefully at home on November 9, 2020. A longtime remedial tutor in Chevy Chase and former director of tutoring for the Kingsbury Center, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dr. Lloyd Goldstein and eldest son, Wayne, and brother, Dr. Oscar I. Dodek, Jr. She is survived by her brother, Sam Dodek II, sister-in-law, Joan Dodek, sons, Jim (Tina) Goldstein in Earlville, NY and Tom Goldstein in St. Paul, MN; granddaughters, Sarah and Rachel; grandson, Mathew, and great-grandson, Eli. Graveside services will be held privately at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to League of Women Voters of Maryland at www.lwvmd.org. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.www.sagelbloomfield.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 13, 2020.
