Trevon Dominic Hudson-White, Sr.
Of Clinton, Maryland transitioned to be with His Lord and Savior at age 21 on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Survived by parents Tawana M. and Marc R. Langford and Shawn E. White. Fiance' Alexuss S. Williams; two sons, Trevon D. Jr. and Amir A Hudson-White, six "Gooorgeous" sisters, Teyana M. Hudson, Marquia R., Rachelle D., Tori L. Langford, Keyonnai L. McLean-White and Logan R. Garner. One brother, Keyshawn A. White, grandparents, aunts, uncles, neices, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by son "Baby Charles". Celebration of Life Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 719 Division Ave, NE, Washington, DC 20019. Viewing: 10 a.m. Service 11 a.m. Interment Heritage Memorial Cemetery, 13472 Poplar Hill Road, Waldorf, MD.