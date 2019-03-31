Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TRIANNE FREESE.



Trianne L. Freese died Tuesday, March 27, 2019 at Tribute One, Loudon, Virginia.

She was born on November 5, 1933 to Samuel C. Lampkin and Ruth Morrison Lampkin in Norfolk, Virginia.

She attended Granby High School, received a Bachelor of Arts from Longwood University and a Master's of Science-Education from George Mason University.

Trianne married Commander Ralph F. Freese in December, 1954. Trianne leaves three children, Ralph F. Freese, Jr. (Danielle), Timothy L. Freese (Laurie) and Elizabeth Anne Freese (Craig Smith ). In addition, she leaves four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by a sister, Gerrie Lampkin Phibbs (Joe).

Trianne was a dedicated Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and educator. Trianne enjoyed sewing, knitting, throwing ornate parties, having lively intellectual conversations, and doting on her grandchildren. She was full of love and her presence will continue.

Please join Trianne's family in celebrating her life. A visitation will take place Saturday, April 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Chapel at Truro Church in Fairfax, VA. A service will be held Sunday, April 7 at 2:45 p.m. in the Main Sanctuary at Truro Church with a reception following. Please refrain from sending flowers. Please view and sign the online guestbook at