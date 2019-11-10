Triantafilos Kakitsis
On Monday, November 4, 2019, Triantafilos Kakitsis of Beltsville, MD. Beloved husband of Kassiani Kakitsis; brother of Sophia (Alkis) Kaldakis; uncle of Vaggelis, Matina, Roxani and Demetra. Also survived by his cousins, Despina (and the late Pantelis) Vourlos and Effie (and Dr. Pete) Protos, as well as many cousins abroad. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. with Trisagion Prayers at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. Theodore Greek Orthodox Church, 7101 Cipriano Rd., Lanham, MD 20706 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in George Washington Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Theodore Greek Orthodox Church.