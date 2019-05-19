Trina Maria Reed
Departed this life on May 11, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Lena Reed-Semititsky, son Ayudhia Narain; grandchildren Aishani Narain, Suresha Narain, Gerica Narain and Aydhia Narain,III; sister Vanessa Woodland, brothers Enith Reed and Keith Reed and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 9 a.m. until mass of Christian burial 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1419 V Street, NW. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park.