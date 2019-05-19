The Washington Post

TRINA REED

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TRINA REED.
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
1419 V Street,
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
1419 V Street
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Trina Maria Reed  

Departed this life on May 11, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Lena Reed-Semititsky, son Ayudhia Narain; grandchildren Aishani Narain, Suresha Narain, Gerica Narain and Aydhia Narain,III; sister Vanessa Woodland, brothers Enith Reed and Keith Reed and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 9 a.m. until mass of Christian burial 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1419 V Street, NW. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park.
Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.