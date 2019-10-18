The Washington Post

TROY JOBIN

Guest Book
  • "Troy was a very special person. He was joy. He had the most..."
    - Sheila Egan
  • "The Krolicki family sends their deepest condolences during..."
    - Krolicki Family
  • "Dear Penny, Lou, and Taylor, I am sending you my deepest..."
    - ellen pearsall
  • "Sending my heartfelt prayers and my deepest condolences to..."
    - Maryska DeArmond
Service Information
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary of Sorrows Catholic Church
5222 Sideburn Rd.
Fairfax, VA
Troy William Jobin (Age 23)  

Of Fairfax, VA and Denver, CO, beloved son of Penny and Lou Jobin and brother of Taylor Jobin, left this life tragically on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Denver. Troy was a fun-loving adventure seeker that could light up a room with his positive energy. His warmth and compassion knew no bounds, but he suffered no fools. He was a truly precious son, grandson, nephew, cousin and brother who treasured his family and dear friends beyond measure. He leaves all whose lives he touched with fond memories and deeply broken hearts.
 
Locally, Troy attended Westminster School, GW Community School, and Bishop Ireton High School. He furthered his education at Colorado Mesa University, and had planned to return to college in the spring.
 
Calling hours for Troy will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA 22032. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary of Sorrows Catholic Church, 5222 Sideburn Rd., Fairfax, VA 22032. Interment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 18, 2019
