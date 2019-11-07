TRUDY ISENBERG
On Sunday, November 3, 2019, TRUDY ISENBERG, age 98 of Silver Spring, MD. Born Therese Gertrude Bendorf to Julie Kahn Bendorf and Moses Bendorf in Ober-Ramstadt, Germany. Wife of the late Werner Isenberg. Mother of Dr. Roy Isenberg and Ellen (Arnold) Hoffman. Grandmother of Bernard (Leslie) Hoffman, Micah (Carol) Hoffman, Julie (Robert) Krinks and Jeremy (Ariadna) Isenberg. Great-grandmother of Chase, Kaleigh, Tyler and Camille Hoffman and Ethan Isenberg. A private burial was held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Arrangements by HINES-RINALDI FUNERAL HOME, LLC, under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.