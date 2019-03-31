

TRUDY W. PEARSON



Trudy Wallker Pearson, 76, died after a long battle with A.L.S. on February 5, 2019, in Alexandria, Virginia. Born July 6, 1942 in Memphis, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Willie Witherspoon Dent Walker and Benjamin Morris Walker of Memphis, Tennessee. Her love of family, of history and traveling the world with dear friends was the joy of her life. She was also proud to be part of the professional staff at Time-Life Books for 25 years.

She received a Bachelor's Degree in English from Rhodes College, Memphis and a Master's of Arts in English from the University of Maryland, College Park. She made significant contributions as a researcher and picture editor at Time-Life Books. Over the course of her career, she worked on the Health, World War II, The Civil War, The Enchanted World and Native Americans series among others. After Time-Life Books, she studied American furniture, art and architecture at the Sotheby's program in New York City and worked as a free-lance contributor at the National Geographic Society as well as a curator at the Drug Enforcement Administration Museum. Her work helped to present important stories in compelling and captivating ways, leaving a legacy of heartfelt appreciation of history and an insightful understanding of human experience.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert Wayne Pearson; her son, Robert August Pearson; her daughter-in-law, Desiree Castillo Pearson; and her grandson, Walker August Pearson. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 228 South Pitt Street, Alexandria, Virginia, on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The St. Paul's Foundation, 228 South Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA 22314.