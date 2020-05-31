TUJUANA TULL
Of Upper Marlboro, MD, went home to rest in the Lord at age 59 on May 23,2020. Daughter of Corella and the late William Tull. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Swann and her siblings, Cynthia Tull, William Tull, Jr., Vernetta Swann, Francine Tolliver, Tyrone Tull, Telford Tull, Wade Tull, Katrania Anthony, Tegra Tull; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. Tujuana also had two great friends, Towanda Spencer and Sandi Mikel, her personal angel, who are worthy of honorable mention. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Glenarden. Tujuana leaves behind her cat Simon. Services private. For service and streaming information, please visit stricklandfuneralservices.com.  

Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
