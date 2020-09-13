

Tula Morris

Mrs. Tula Morris died peacefully on September 4, 2020, after a short illness, with her family at her side. Tula was born in Wichita, Kansas on March 10, 1937 to Nickolas and Zaferia Fotopulos who had immigrated from Greece. Tula attended the public schools in Wichita and Wichita State University. With a very strong interest in her Greek heritage, in 1960, she went to Greece for a "short" visit that extended to four years as she immersed herself in the culture and spending time with relatives. Tula developed a superb fluency in the Greek language and worked as an interpreter and translator. In 1963, she became the special assistant to the commanding officer of the US Naval Communication Station NEA Makri, Greece that was under construction. She was instrumental in negotiations with the Greek government and local landowners. Tula met her devoted husband of 56 years, RADM William Morris, SC, USN (Ret) at the communication station and they were married in Athens, Greece. From Athens, Greece to Athens, Georgia they went, embarking on and sharing in, an exciting, family oriented life that included homes in Hawaii, Pennsylvania, and the Washington, DC area where they eventually retired. Many treasured family memories were made at Bill and Tula's home in Lake Anna, VA. In addition to her husband Bill, left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Michael (Bridget), Anne Marie (Tim) and grandchildren, Madeleine, Quinn, Will, Maeve, Rachel, Brendan, Kevin, and Erin. Tula also leaves behind her beloved brother, George and many dear relatives here and in Andros, Greece . Brothers Evan and Thomas predeceased her. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated and internment at Arlington National Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date.



