Tulio Luis Díaz, Jr.

November 28, 1943 – April 5, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Tulio Luis Díaz, Jr. announces his passing on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at home in Woodbridge, Virginia, at the age of 76. Tulio was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico and completed his studies at the Inter American University of Puerto Rico. He met his wife Maureen Alicia Connaughton in 1967, while she was vacationing in Puerto Rico. They fell in love after a night of dancing and were married 23 hours later. They welcomed their daughter, Alicia, into the world ten months later in August 1968. Their son, Michael, was born three years later in September 1971. In October 2019, Maureen and Tulio celebrated 52 years of marriage. Maureen and Tulio lived in Puerto Rico and then relocated to New York and Florida before settling in Virginia. Tulio began his career in 1971 as an Investigator with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). During his time at the EEOC, Tulio rose through the ranks and became the Director of the Washington, DC field office. He is remembered by the Commission for his critical support and vision in developing its first fulltime mediation program in 1996 and his tireless pursuit of justice and equality in the workplace. Tulio retired from the EEOC in 2003 after 32 years of service. Tulio was an active member of the Prince William County community. On December 12, 2003, he received recognition from the Prince William County Human Rights Commission for the support that he gave the Commission in the achievement of its mission to eliminate discrimination through civil and human rights law enforcement and to establish equal opportunities for all persons within the county. Tulio was also politically active and known to engage in lively debate and advocacy for the disenfranchised. When Tulio was not at work or attending community events, he will be remembered for his contributions to the local soccer clubs where he volunteered without hesitation and had decades of fun watching his children and grandchildren compete on the field.



Tulio will be remembered for his brilliant mind, sense of humor, love of music and movies, and commitment to justice; as well as his love of family, animals, and nature. No doubt, Tulio is in heaven reading his newspaper surrounded by all of his dogs, as he enjoys salsa on the radio and a cup of coffee from the island.



Tulio was preceded by his father, Tulio Luis Díaz, Sr.; and his mother, Carmen Melania Díaz. Tulio is survived by his wife, Maureen Alicia Díaz; his sisters, Rita Melania Montesinos and Melania Rivera; his brother, Rafael Francisco Díaz; his daughter, Alicia Melania Díaz; his son, Michael Andrés Díaz (Janet); his grandchildren, Tristan Luis Díaz (Erin), Austin Michael Johnson, Gwentin Robert Johnson, Trinity Alicia Díaz, and Mason Andrés Díaz; and his beloved dog, Roscoe.



A celebration of Tulio's life will be held at a later date. The family asks that any donation in Tulio's honor be made to Prince William SPCA to support his love for animals ( https://pwspca.org/make-a-donation/ ). Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 19, 2020

