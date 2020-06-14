TUMIE HURD Jr.
Tumie C. Hurd, Jr.  
Suddenly transitioned on Monday, June 8, 2020. He is survived by his son, Tumie III (Linda), four grandchildren, Larry, Natalie, Tumie IV, and Laneece; two great-grandchildren, Larry and Lance; one brother, Alvin and a host of other relatives and friends. Predeceased by wife (Dorothy) of 54 years, and daughter (Antionette). On Thursday, June 18, from 2 p.m until service time at 3 p.m., family will receive friends at Marshall-March Funeral Home at 4308 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD 20746. Note: Maximum capacity is based on PG County Phase 2 status. Interment (June 20 at 11 a.m.) Maryland National Memorial Park, Laurel, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
