Tumie C. Hurd, Jr.
Suddenly transitioned on Monday, June 8, 2020. He is survived by his son, Tumie III (Linda), four grandchildren, Larry, Natalie, Tumie IV, and Laneece; two great-grandchildren, Larry and Lance; one brother, Alvin and a host of other relatives and friends. Predeceased by wife (Dorothy) of 54 years, and daughter (Antionette). On Thursday, June 18, from 2 p.m until service time at 3 p.m., family will receive friends at Marshall-March Funeral Home at 4308 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD 20746. Note: Maximum capacity is based on PG County Phase 2 status. Interment (June 20 at 11 a.m.) Maryland National Memorial Park, Laurel, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 14, 2020.