TURNER TABER JENKINS



Passed away on January 18, 2019, after a sea kayaking accident in Puget Sound, Washington. Born in Seattle, Turner, 31, was the beloved son of his devoted parents, Peter Taber Jenkins of Bethesda and Jody Isaacson of Sidney Center, NY. He was deeply adored by his step-mother, Julie Donovan, and step-father, Steve Hay; his brothers, Gib Jenkins of Montecito, CA, and the twins, Liam and Patrick Donovan- Jenkins of Bethesda; and his step-sister, Leah Hay of Austin, TX. He also is survived by his paternal grandmother, Elisabeth Taber Bottler of Seattle, and dozens of cousins, aunts and uncles, all of whom were crazy about him.

Turner was extremely vivacious and remarkably concerned with the happiness of others. He had many close friends, drawn to his upbeat spirit and helpfulness.

A graduate of L'Academie de Cuisine, he was one of the top young chefs in Washington. His last position before his passing was serving for three years as Sous-chef at Masseria, a Michelin star restaurant in DC. At the time of the accident he was in the process of relocating to Seattle to start a new stage in the adventure of his life.

A private memorial celebration will take place on March 17 in Bethesda. May he rest in peace.