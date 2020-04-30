TWANA FORTUNE-JONES
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 with her beloved husband of 29 years John Jones by her side. Dearly beloved daughter of Roberta M. Brown and the late Francis H. Fortune, Sr. She is survived by her devoted husband John Jones, daughter Jazmyn Jones and two sons DeCarlo and Justin Fortune with one grandson Donovan Fortune. She is also survived by four brothers, Glendon Robinson, Francis "Scrap" Fortune, Richard Fortune, Gregory Fortune and four sisters, Kathleen Porter, Meta Thomas-Spivey, Barbara and Lula Fortune and a host of relatives and many friends. Private Services will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home 3401Bladensburg Road Brentwood, Md from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.