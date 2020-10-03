

TYRELL LABRAHN KING "Ty"

Of Hyattsville, MD was called to rest on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory, his one daughter, Ty'Leya King; parents, Jesse and Lula King; siblings, Errick King and Chanda Whitaker and a host of relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Faith United Church of Christ, 4900 10th Street, NE, Washington, DC 20017 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for a viewing. Private family service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (masks required). Arrangements by JB Jenkins Funeral Home.



