1/1
TYRELL "TY" KING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TYRELL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TYRELL LABRAHN KING "Ty"  
Of Hyattsville, MD was called to rest on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory, his one daughter, Ty'Leya King; parents, Jesse and Lula King; siblings, Errick King and Chanda Whitaker and a host of relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Faith United Church of Christ, 4900 10th Street, NE, Washington, DC 20017 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for a viewing. Private family service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (masks required). Arrangements by JB Jenkins Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Faith United Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved