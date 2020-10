Or Copy this URL to Share



TYRELL LABRAHN KING "Ty"

Of Hyattsville, MD was called to rest on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory, his one daughter, Ty'Leya King; parents, Jesse and Lula King; siblings, Errick King and Chanda Whitaker and a host of relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Faith United Church of Christ, 4900 10th Street, NE, Washington, DC 20017 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for a viewing. Private family service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (masks required). Arrangements by JB Jenkins Funeral Home.



