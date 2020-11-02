1/1
TYRONE HUNT
Tyrone Ronnie Hunt  
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 19, 2020. He is survived by his loving companion, Ms. Bobby White-Johnson; two step-daughters, Shehariah Johnson and Sheirron Wilson; three sons: Tyrone A Hunt, William R Hunt and John Steele; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Hunt may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Wednesday, November 4 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Quantico National Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
NOV
4
Service
11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
