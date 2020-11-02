

Tyrone Ronnie Hunt

Entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 19, 2020. He is survived by his loving companion, Ms. Bobby White-Johnson; two step-daughters, Shehariah Johnson and Sheirron Wilson; three sons: Tyrone A Hunt, William R Hunt and John Steele; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Hunt may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Wednesday, November 4 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Quantico National Cemetery.



