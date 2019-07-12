The Washington Post

TYRONE HUNTER R.N. (1949 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "He is one kind hearted person we will truly miss. He to..."
    - Nina
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

TYRONE HUNTER, R.N.  

Of Hyattsville, MD. Passed away at Holy Cross Hospital on Thursday July 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Clora Hunter for 28 years. He also leaves to mourn his mother, Lillian Hunter; sisters, Roberta Morris, Denise Dickey, Kristle nieces, Michelle, Pamela Dickey and Amanda Dickey; extended family and friends. Viewing on Monday, July 15 from 12:30 p.m. until time of service, 1:30 p.m. at J.B Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Landover, MD 20785. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation in Tyrone Hunter's name. Interment Harmony Memorial Park.
Published in The Washington Post on July 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD   (301) 322-2300