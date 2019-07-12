TYRONE HUNTER, R.N.
Of Hyattsville, MD. Passed away at Holy Cross Hospital on Thursday July 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Clora Hunter for 28 years. He also leaves to mourn his mother, Lillian Hunter; sisters, Roberta Morris, Denise Dickey, Kristle nieces, Michelle, Pamela Dickey and Amanda Dickey; extended family and friends. Viewing on Monday, July 15 from 12:30 p.m. until time of service, 1:30 p.m. at J.B Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Landover, MD 20785. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation in Tyrone Hunter's name. Interment Harmony Memorial Park.