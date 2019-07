Tyrone McFadden



On Saturday June 29, 2019 in Washington DC, Tyrone left this earthly home for his eternal home.

He leaves to cherish his memory; six children, Tasha Barnes, Tyrone McFadden, Jr., LaTrice (David) Strader, Antione McFadden, LaTonya (Yoram) and Yalando; grandchildren, Enfinity, India, Destiny, De'La, David, Brooklyn, Charles, Yahlia, Faith, A'nyah, Tyrone III and Heaven; two great grandchildren, Tralana and Iaerra.

Viewing 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Rd, Landover, MD 20785 on July 18, 2019.