TYRONE WRIGHT
1948 - 2020
Tyrone Wright "Butchie"  
Tyrone Wright "Butchie"was born August 27, 1948. He departed this life Monday, November 9, 2020 at Cadia Healthcare in Hyattsville, MD.Tyrone leaves to cherish his memory four daughters: Tracy Williams (Alvin), Stacey, Wanda, and Terri; two sons: Michael and Brandon; sister, Luetta Butler; brothers, Joe Louis, Jay Roland (Vera), and Calvin; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services, Thursday, November 19, at Marshall March Suitland Chapel, Visitation 9:30-10:45 a.m. - Service, 11 a.m. Internment, National Harmony Memorial. www. marchfh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 17, 2020.
