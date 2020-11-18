1/
TYRONE WRIGHT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TYRONE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TYRONE WRIGHT  
Officers and members of Felix Lodge No. 3, F.& A.M. (PHA) are notified of the death of PM Tyrone Wright. Wake begins at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD 20746. Masonic Service: 10:45 a.m.; Funeral: 11 a.m. The Craft will assemble at 10:15 a.m. to perform Last Sad Rites. Interment will take place at Nation Harmony Memorial Cemetery located at 7101 Sheriff Rd., Landover, MD 20785. William R. Monroe Jr., WM  Timothy McRae, P.M., Secy.  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved