Officers and members of Felix Lodge No. 3, F.& A.M. (PHA) are notified of the death of PM Tyrone Wright. Wake begins at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD 20746. Masonic Service: 10:45 a.m.; Funeral: 11 a.m. The Craft will assemble at 10:15 a.m. to perform Last Sad Rites. Interment will take place at Nation Harmony Memorial Cemetery located at 7101 Sheriff Rd., Landover, MD 20785.