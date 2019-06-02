The Washington Post

ULLA WATERS (1924 - 2019)
ULLA WATERS  

Of Waldorf, MD, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was the wife of the late James Francis Waters. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Angelina Clifton and Peggy Dexter; two grandchildren, Dustin Clifton, and Tracee Saunders; one great-grandson, Daniel James Ball; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs, MD for a Family Hour at 10 a.m. and a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on June 2, 2019
