

ULYSSES THOMAS BROWN "U.T." (Age 87)



U.T. passed away, surrounded by family and friends, Tuesday, January 7, 2020. U.T. was born in Princess Anne County to the late Ulysses and Reva Brown on June 4, 1932 and was preceded by the love of his life of 60 years, his wife and high school sweetheart, Yvonne Stephan Brown and two brothers, Dale and Kerry Brown.

U.T. will be remembered for his great sense of humor, mental and physical toughness, intelligence, generosity, and love. From humble beginnings, at a young age U.T. enlisted in the Marines where he learned to box, later earning the Golden Gloves title by TKO in 1954. Upon returning to Virginia Beach, U.T. attended Virginia Beach High School where he met his wife Yvonne. He graduated from the University of Virginia which he attended on a boxing and soccer scholarship. U.T. became a successful service station dealer in Springfield, Virginia and later a successful businessman in Virginia Beach.

U.T. was a loving husband, father and friend. His accomplishments are only overshadowed by the indelible mark he left on those around him. His lifetime example of perseverance, hope, strength and love will endure in the lives of those who knew him.

Left to remember him are five children; Jack (Kathy) Brown, Doug (Dee) Brown, Tom (Cindy) Brown, Scott (MaryBeth) Brown, and Kim (Sean) LaCroix; 13 grandchildren, Laura, Lindsey, Chris, Caitlin, Anna, Tim, Craig, Josh, Ava, Liza, Jack, Jackie, and Joey; one great-grandchild, Layla; his siblings Everette and Bobby Brown; many nieces, nephews, friends and his dog Bumble.

A mass of resurrection will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1 pm at Holy Family Catholic Church in Virginia Beach.