ULYSSES G. WALL "Cecil"
On August 29, 2020, after a long and honorable battle with various illnesses, Ulysses G. Wall passed into the arms of eternal love at Cadia Healthcare Springbrook in Silver Spring, Maryland. He is survived by his son, Donnell and his sibling, Tracy McKeithan; and Raynesha Powell, Marquis McKeithan, Alicia McKeithan, Dijon Swan, and their children; his brother and sister in-law, Reginald Brown and Denise Gadson. In addition, he is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Donnie Allen, Jr., Hazel Haygood, Linda Thomas; and Patricia, Maxine, Herman, Molly, Andrea, Calvin, Beverly, and Helen Baldwin.On September 14, 2020, service will be held at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE, Washington, DC 20019. View time 10 a.m. Service 11 a.m. (21 ppl. Limit). Live stream available: www.stewartfuneralhome.com/obituaries/UlyssesWall
. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD 20623.