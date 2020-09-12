1/1
ULYSSES "CECIL" WALL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ULYSSES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ULYSSES G. WALL "Cecil"  
On August 29, 2020, after a long and honorable battle with various illnesses, Ulysses G. Wall passed into the arms of eternal love at Cadia Healthcare Springbrook in Silver Spring, Maryland. He is survived by his son, Donnell and his sibling, Tracy McKeithan; and Raynesha Powell, Marquis McKeithan, Alicia McKeithan, Dijon Swan, and their children; his brother and sister in-law, Reginald Brown and Denise Gadson. In addition, he is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Donnie Allen, Jr., Hazel Haygood, Linda Thomas; and Patricia, Maxine, Herman, Molly, Andrea, Calvin, Beverly, and Helen Baldwin.On September 14, 2020, service will be held at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE, Washington, DC 20019. View time 10 a.m. Service 11 a.m. (21 ppl. Limit). Live stream available: www.stewartfuneralhome.com/obituaries/UlyssesWall. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Viewing
10:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Service
11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved