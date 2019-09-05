

Umar R. Saafir

(Walter T. Baskins)

(Age 65)



Raised in DC, later settled in Ohio, passed Thursday, August 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Gloria Saafir and loving father of Basil Saafir. He is also survived by his four lovely grandchildren, Nicholas, Quran, Amira, Amiya; his beautiful sister Mary Bannerman and a host of relatives and friends.

Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, September 15 2019 at 3 p.m. at the R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center, 2730 Martin Luther King, Jr., Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20032.