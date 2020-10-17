URBAN DEITER

Urban Leroy Deiter, Jr.
Urban Leroy Deiter Jr., 84, born December 3, 1935 in Wilkes Barre, PA, the beloved husband of Carole Deiter, passed away on October 5, 2020. Carole and Urban were childhood sweethearts. They celebrated over 61 years of loving marriage. After serving in the Navy, Mr. Deiter joined E.H. Walker Supply Company as a printer machinist. He worked his way up to Vice President of the company. He was an expert in graphic arts machinery. He traveled the U.S. and Europe installing and maintaining equipment. He was a member of the PG and Three Rivers shooting clubs. He enjoyed his time golfing, playing cards, and skeet shooting with his friends. Mr. Deiter was an avid thrill seeker, a former pilot, and sky diver. He was known for his sense of humor and practical jokes. He is survived by Carole Deiter; daughters Dawn Deiter Rich, Kelly Deiter, and Tracy Deiter; grandchildren Kelsey Harry (Jeremy), Jordan Burgess (Andrew), Cameron Rich, and Quinn Grimes; and great grandson Reece Burgess. Funeral services will be held privately. If you wish, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice
