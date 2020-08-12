1/1
URI RA'ANAN
URI RA'ANAN  
On August 10, 2020, Uri Ra'anan of Bethesda, MD and Boston, MA. Beloved husband of the late Estelle. Devoted father of Michael (Alice) and the late Gavriel (Holly). Cherished grandfather of Gabriella (Andrew Zach) and Joshua. Scholar, professor, diplomat, advisor to statesmen, and journalist. Graveside funeral service at Judean Gardens, Olney, MD at 12 Noon on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. For information on virtual participation in the funeral and shiva, contact RaananFuneral@gmail.com. Contributions may be made to the Gavriel Ra'anan Memorial Book Fund, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under the Jewish Funeral Practices of Greater Washington Contract.


Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 12, 2020.
