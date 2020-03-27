The Washington Post

URMILA JUDE

Notice
Urmila Jude  

Mrs. Urmila Jude slept in the Lord at the age of 84 in her home in Virginia on March 20, 2020. She worked at the DOJ for a short while. Later she worked as a Nurse at the University of Maryland College Park Student Health Center from 1991 to 2001. She is survived by her beloved husband, Talari Vishwas Rao Jude, daughters, Sheila and husband, Raviraj, Sukanya and Esther Sunita, grandchildren Deepshikha and husband, Anand, Vishu and wife Abha, Anjali, Namrata, Akaash, Sonali, Anupriya, and great-granddaughter, Nandini, as well as host of relatives and friends who loved her deeply. We will celebrate her life at a later date. Please view and sign the family guestbook https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/silver-spring-md/urmila-jude-9095077 Contact: [email protected]
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 27, 2020
