URSULA E. ANDREAS (Age 80)
On Friday, April 12, 2019, from complications of a stroke. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by those who loved her. Born in Germany, Ursula was a longtime resident of Northern Virginia. She attended Washington-Lee High School and graduated from the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service. Since the age of 16 she worked for her father in the family automotive business. Ursula and her adored husband George were devoted philanthropists and patrons of the arts. Her wit and sense of humor will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by husband George, and son Michael A. Andreas. Survived by son Christopher M. Andreas, daughter-in-law Andrita J. Andreas, and grandchildren Constantine (Tino), Angelica, and Aimee Andreas. A Catholic mass will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at 12 p.m. at Saint Ann Catholic Church, 5300 N. 10th St., Arlington, VA 22205 followed by interment at Columbia Gardens Cemetery, Arlington, VA. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Ursula E. Andreas may be directed to support the Sibley Memorial Hospital Foundation via www.sibleyfoundation.org
or Capital Caring Hospice www.capitalcaring.org
. Information and condolences at