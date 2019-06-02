

Reverend Monsignor

V. JAMES LOCKMAN

January 11, 1943 - May 29, 2019



Born in County Waterford, Ireland. Son of the late James and Maura Loakman in Waterford, Ireland. Brother of Niall (Betty) of Glasgow, Scotland, Barry (Eimear) of Wicklow, Ireland and the late Tony ( Betty ) of Dublin, Ireland. Beloved uncle of Pauline, Michael, Eimer, Keith, Alan, Richard, Kenneth, Fiona, Gregg and Calum. Dear cousin of Ann Burns of Rockville, Maryland. Monsignor Lockman pursued seminary studies at St. Kieran's College in Kilkenny, Ireland. He was ordained to the priesthood in June, 1967 at St. Mary's Cathedral in Kilkenny, Ireland. His first assignment in the Archdiocese of Washington was at St. Camillus Parish, Silver Spring, followed by assignments at St. Jude's in Rockville, The Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, in Washington, St Mary's in Bryantown, St Mary of the Mills in Laurel and Annunciation Parish in Washington. He was named a Monsignor in 2005 by Pope Saint John Paul 11. He served on the Council of Priests and the Priest Retirement Board. He was Chaplain to Pope John Paul 11 Shrine and also to the Knights of Columbus. He was Dean of North West Deanery and Charles and Calvert Counties. He retired in 2014 and continued to assist at many parishes in the Archdiocese. Funeral arrangements will take place on Tuesday, June 4 at Annunciation Church, 3810 Massachusetts Ave, NW, Washington DC. Viewing from 4 to 7 p.m. with a Vigil mass at 7:30 p.m. On Wednesday, June 5, viewing 9 to 10 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.