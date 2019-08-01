

VALENCIA DIONNE MOULTON,



Valencia Dionne Moulton of Hagerstown, formerly of Rockville, MD, on Monday, July 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Llewellyn "Elly" H. Moulton; loving mother of Lynne Saucier of New Ipswich, NH and Lesa Feuillet Haas of Everett, PA; sister of Gregory Dionne; grandmother of 10; great grandmother of 16; great-great grandmother of four.

The family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt. 28, just off I-270 exit 6A), Rockville, MD on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 12 noon until 1 p.m., where a service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , Tribute Giving

8400 Silver Crossing, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73132.