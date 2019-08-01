The Washington Post

VALENCIA MOULTON (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VALENCIA MOULTON.
Service Information
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD
20850-2805
(301)-762-3939
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME
300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt. 28, just off I-270 exit 6A)
Rockville, MD
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME
300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt. 28, just off I-270 exit 6A)
Rockville, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

VALENCIA DIONNE MOULTON,  

Valencia Dionne Moulton of Hagerstown, formerly of Rockville, MD, on Monday, July 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Llewellyn "Elly" H. Moulton; loving mother of Lynne Saucier of New Ipswich, NH and Lesa Feuillet Haas of Everett, PA; sister of Gregory Dionne; grandmother of 10; great grandmother of 16; great-great grandmother of four.
The family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt. 28, just off I-270 exit 6A), Rockville, MD on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 12 noon until 1 p.m., where a service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , Tribute Giving
8400 Silver Crossing, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73132. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.