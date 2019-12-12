

VALENTIN NOVIKOV



Dr. Valentin Novikov, (LTC Retired) passed away on December 7, 2019 from cancer related complications. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Sheila Raso Novikov and family. Those that knew him best loved him for his work ethic, determination, positive attitude and good heart. He lived his life in pursuit of achieving his dreams, taking care of his wife and family, and getting the job done. He was a good man who believed in his country, in hard work, and was willing to lead by example in all phases of his life. In 2006, Dr. Novikov retired from the U.S. Army as a Lieutenant Colonel after a 25-year career and continued to serve his country as the Joint Project Lead for Radiological and Nuclear Defense at the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical and Biological Defense at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. Friends are invited to celebrate Dr. Novikov's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Thursday, December 12 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 Bestgate Rd., Annapolis, MD on Friday, December 13 at 10:30 a.m. Interment, with full military honors, will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be made at: