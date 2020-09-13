VALENTINE LYNCH

Of Gambrills, MD passed away on September 8, 2020. Born in the Bronx, New York, on February 14, 1941, he graduated from Fordham University ROTC with an Economics degree and held an MBA degree from George Washington University. Mr. Lynch was a retired Air force Colonel and Certified Financial Planner by profession.A renaissance man, Val held a private pilot's license, spoke Mandarin Chinese, established numerous business enterprises, served on a number of Boards of Directors, and was a prize-winning deep sea angler. A lover of animals, especially dogs, in 2016 at age 75, Val established the Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland (501C3), which provides a safe haven for senior dogs who are unable to be cared for, abandoned or abused. The Sanctuary has since grown nationally, finding permanent homes for hundreds of dogs.He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Margee, son, Gregory, daughters, Christine and Cynthia (Richard) Stone, and two grandsons, Zachary and Travis.Viewing will take place on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, Bowie, MD from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Crofton, MD, followed by interment at 1 p.m. in Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Senior Dog Sanctuary of MD are appreciated. Arrangements by the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, online condolences may be made at