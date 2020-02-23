The Washington Post

VALENTINE PARTEE (1924 - 2020)
VALENTINE PARTEE (Age 96)  

Peacefully on Monday, Feb- ruary 17, 2020, Valentine went Home to be with the Lord. Beloved wife of 59 years of the late James H. Partee, Sr. She is survived by six daughters, Mary (Edward Sr.) Shields, Anne Partee, Gladys Partee, Ethel (Donald) Haynes, Beatrice Harris and Patricia Partee; two sons, Donald and Marvin Partee; a brother, Roosevelt (Lily) Stockton. She was preceded in death by three sons, James Jr., Herbert and Clide, Sr. Partee. Visitation on Wednesday, February 26 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Greater Revelation Baptist Church, 7617 Allentown Rd., Ft. Washington, MD. Interment Quantico National Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 23, 2020
