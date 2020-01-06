Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VALENTINE "Valli" PONNAMPERUMA. View Sign Service Information DeVol Funeral Home 2222 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W. Washington , DC 20007 (202)-333-6680 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM DeVol Funeral Home 2222 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W. Washington , DC 20007 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St. Ann Catholic Church 4001 Yuma Street N.W. Washington , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice

PONNAMPERUMA VALENTINE C. PONNAMPERUMA "Valli" (Age 91) Of Washington, DC passed away suddenly on December 30, 2019, at home in the presence of her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Cyril A. Ponnamperuma, the daughter of the late Dr. Ram Das Pal and Rosalind Abreo Pal, and the sister of the late Rosemarie (Rani) Pal. She is survived by her brother, Ramsay Pal, and her daughter, Roshini Ponnamperuma. The arc of Valli's existence embraced nine decades on three continents, innumerable acts of kindness, and nameless lives she touched. She personified "faith in action" and expressed her love of God through love of neighbor. Valli had a cheerful spirit, a refined mind, and a zest for life which she shared through warm hospitality, graceful notes, and gifts of flowers from her garden. Although a born leader and teacher, she modestly shunned the limelight and never sought recognition for herself. Born in Burma during the British "Raj", of a unique lineage encompassing Indian Kashmiri Saraswat (Hindu), Goan Konkan (Catholic), and Burmese nobility (Buddhist) descent, she had an open and tolerant view of people, religion, and culture and always sought to bring out the harmonies, rather than the dissonances of any situation. Valli had a "ringside seat" to history, living through World War II in Burma, post-colonial independence, the 1948 Olympics, Queen Elizabeth's Coronation, and London's post WWII cultural ferment and rebirth. Her first-hand experience of war and suffering gave her a clear-eyed yet ultimately optimistic attitude to life. Although the war denied her the chance of a regular high school education, Valli earned a B.A. (Honors) in History from Westfield College, University of London (now Queen Mary University of London). She followed this with a one-year post-graduate Certificate in Education from the Institute of Education, University of London (now University College London/Institute of Education). Her teaching experience during the 1950's British education reforms mirrored some of the challenges portrayed in "To Sir, With Love". While Valli never stopped imbibing and imparting knowledge, she ultimately chose a career in administration, working for nearly seven years at organizations which included the British Council, the Iraqi Embassy, the Kensington Public Library, B X plastics, and the Indian Consulate (San Francisco). This allowed her to pull more than her weight, financially, while her husband worked and studied full time through his B.Sc [b.sc]. at Birkbeck College, and then through his Ph.D. at Berkeley. Valli's earning experience ended with the arrival of her only child, Roshini. She never stopped working, however, giving her all to her family, her neighborhood, and her community. This included: caring for her mother in her last seven years; volunteering at all Roshini's school libraries (Palo Verde, Spring Mill; Sidwell Friends); Girl Scouts (Brownie Leader); ESL tutoring; Homeless charities (Friendship Place, Veronica House, The Haven), Church activities (sandwich brigade, church bazaar, hospitality, Renew); and many others. As a true partner and helpmeet to her husband, Cyril, for 40 years, Valli was quietly but vitally involved in NASA's Apollo Space program (California), the Laboratory of Chemical Evolution's founding and flourishing (U. of Maryland, College Park), the (National) Institute of Fundamental Studies' growth (Sri Lanka), the Third World Foundation's establishment (UMCP), the Cosmos Club's ambassadorial lecture series (Washington DC), and other activities. In the 1970's, as a member of U. of Maryland's Campus Club, Valli served as co-leader of the International Friends group and worked with other Campus Club members to encourage the start of an International Student House at UMCP. She never forgot what it was to be a "stranger in a strange land" and always tried to make any newcomer feel welcome and "at home". Behind the scenes, she helped and mentored many of her husband's students and lab members. Valli's ministry was hospitality in its truest sense - care of the stranger, the vulnerable, the poor, the weak, the neighbor. She delighted in simple yet elegant entertaining, in contrasting traditional South Asian motifs with modern Scandinavian furniture, in arranging flowers Japanese style. She and Cyril were known for their intimate dinner parties, where they strove for a meeting of minds, cultures, and cuisines and did all the work themselves. Her canvas was both her home, where she created a nourishing, beautiful, and vital atmosphere, and her heart, which was love itself.

