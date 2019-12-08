

Valentine C. Tyler (Age 81)



Of Great Falls, VA died December 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her brothers Rex S. Caldwell Jr, Michael E. Caldwell, and J. Franklin Caldwell, and is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Thunman, by her husband of 55 years Robert O. Tyler, by her five children Stacey Demers, Robert Tyler Jr, Harper Tyler, William Tyler, and Katherine Roth, and by her seven grandchildren. Born in Annapolis, MD, she graduated from Annapolis High School, and worked in the advertising business in San Diego, CA for several years before moving to Michigan and subsequently Virginia with her husband. Mrs. Tyler served as a youth soccer coach in Great Falls, VA when her children were young, was a skilled seamstress, and was, most of all, a dedicated mother and grandmother. Her death came eight months after a stroke in March of 2019, following an extensive procedure to repair an aneurysm, which impaired her mobility but neither her mind nor her spirit. Memorial Service details will be posted to